...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ROCKY MOUNT — James “Jim” Albert Ezzell, 93, died on Monday, March 13, 2023. Funeral Friday at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Visitation Friday 10-11 a.m. in the atrium. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Anne Jean Rountree, 86, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at St. Paul MB Church. Viewing Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROCKY MOUNT — Warren Ashe, 66, died on Monday, March 6, 2023. Funeral Friday at noon, at the funeral home. Visitation Friday 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Willie Bruce Richardson, 72, died on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Saturday 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.