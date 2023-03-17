ROCKY MOUNT — James “Jim” Albert Ezzell, 93, died on Monday, March 13, 2023. Funeral Friday at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Visitation Friday 10-11 a.m. in the atrium. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.

TARBORO — Anne Jean Rountree, 86, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at St. Paul MB Church. Viewing Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.