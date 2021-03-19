ENFIELD — Calvin Hammiel, 62, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Celebration of life Friday at 11 a.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation was Thursday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
ENFIELD — Annie Garrett Hardin, 81, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Lewis Antonio Clark, 57, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at East End Baptist Church. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. prior to service. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing required.