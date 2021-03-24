NASHVILLE, N.C. — Mildred Nobles Thompson, 92, died on Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- NC federal attorneys: 24 more charged in voter-fraud probe
- 213571 JAASIA MATTHEWS
- Pitt County Sheriff: Third arrest made in killing of young mother in Bells Fork
- 213657 ZACHARY PIERCE
- Conley student named Distinguished Young Woman of Pitt County
- 213675 CAMRYN DUNN
- Housing shortage in Duplin, surrounding counties is major concern
- Man allegedly selling marijuana from hotel room arrested with five grams
- Beaufort County bridge closing for months; U.S. 264 work wraps up early, DOT reports
- Severe weather expected this afternoon; risk threat lowered