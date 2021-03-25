WILSON — Eula Mae Edmonds Parker, 87, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed.
ROCKY MOUNT — Chamya Lewis, 25, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Funeral Thursday at noon at the Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Milton Earl Dickens, 56, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to service. Masks required and social distancing observed.
ROCKY MOUNT — Rev. Albert Russell Knight, 73, died on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Kingdom Empowerment Worship Center. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. Masks required and social distancing observed.