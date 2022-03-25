ROCKY MOUNT — Lallie Ruth Jenkins Baker, 92, died on Friday, March 18, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Hickory View Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
PINETOPS — Teresa Anne Scott Watson, 79, died on Monday, March 21, 2022. Graveside Friday at 10:30 a.m., at Sunnyside Cemetery in Scotlandneck. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home.
PINETOPS — Betty Jean Dancy Darden, 79, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Washington Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes.
TARBORO — Alice B. Joyner Smith, 91, died on Friday, March 18, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Zion Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory to wear a mask and social distance. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Homes.
RALEIGH — Mattlyne Vernell Council, 58, died on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that you wear a mask and social distance.
ROCKY MOUNT — Dennis Lee Lewis, 62, died on March 21, 2022. Funeral Friday at 3 p.m., at Northern Blvd Baptist Church, Tarboro. Visitation prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.