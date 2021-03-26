ROCKY MOUNT — Dorothy Pitt Worsley, 79, died on Friday, March 19, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 1 p.m., at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Whitakers. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ROCKY MOUNT — Bernice Jones Kilpatrick, 81, died on Friday, March 19, 2021. Graveside service Friday at noon, at Gardens of Gethsemane. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Joyce Barnes Smith, 89, died on Friday, March 19, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Onnie Mae Thorne, 92, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mark Chapel Cemetery. Viewing 4 -7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
ENFIELD — Sharon Pitts McDonald, 62, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Celebration of life Friday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Mother Mary Lewis Battle, 86, died on Monday, March 22, 2021. Funeral Sunday at noon, at Greater New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremation, Enfield.