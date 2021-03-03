Bless the hearts of everyone complaining about gas prices. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was going up while Trump was still in office, so you can’t just blame Biden. If not for the drastic reduction in demand due to the pandemic (already forgotten about the price of crude going negative last year?) gas would be more costly than it is now. Supply and demand drive gas prices, not the president.
BYH to the NCDOT auto registration website. Probably the best, easy-to-use online system ever. Thanks.
Bless my heart. I thought we had the original thumbs-up guy. I am visiting Charleston, S.C., and just saw another one on the morning news. He even said he wanted to win for me.
A BYH to grumpy target checkout cashiers. You know what? I’ve been nice to you all these years. You have no reason to have a bad attitude toward me. I did nothing to you except be nice and try to have a conversation. Maybe that was it. You’re tired of people chatting with you? Maybe you need a vacation. Because I’m one of the nicest customers out there. Be nice to your patrons!
BYH to Lowe’s on Thomas Langston Road for not enforcing mandated mask-wearing? And a follow-on BYH to the two inconsiderate people I saw this morning in a 30 minute period not wearing masks.
Bless your heart to all of the teachers who treat their students equally, regardless of skin color. If you don’t believe “All Lives Matter” then you ought not to be teaching children.
BYH to all of the speeding texting drivers who rush through crosswalks and school zones in Greenville. Remember you own a car, you don’t own the road.
BYH to the entry disapproving the request by Dickinson Avenue developers to move ground floor retail to residential. The Daily Reflector article reported the local partner and local commercial real estate firm said they have been trying to lease the ground floor space for over four years. The Reflector article also noted the space was work-to-live with office space, not marketed to students. This is great progressive thinking from the council.
BYH GUC for cutting open the sidewalk ramp for utilities many months ago and leaving behind a sandy mess at the corner of Moye and Stantonsburg. No wheelchair user has been able to access the sidewalk for months and is forced into the road because of your neglect. BYH NCDOT and Greenville for neglecting to ensure safe sidewalk access for disabled vets.
BYH, the world is not divided by race, color, gender or religion. The world is divided into wise men and fools, and fools divide themselves into race, color, gender and religion.
