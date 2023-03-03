...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Pitt, Greene, Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Duplin, Lenoir,
Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers along a cold front tonight may
lead to enhanced areas of wind, with a few wind gusts greater
than 50 mph possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
GREENSBORO — LaToya Michelle Flood, 46, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
TARBORO — Loretta Ann Young Darden, 85, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.