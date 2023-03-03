GREENSBORO — LaToya Michelle Flood, 46, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.

TARBORO — Loretta Ann Young Darden, 85, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.