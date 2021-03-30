ELM CITY — Dale Cockrell, 69, died on Friday, March 26, 2021. Celebration of life service was held Monday at 7:30 p.m., at The Church of God, Rocky Mount. Visitation was 5:30 p.m. prior to service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount.
