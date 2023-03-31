NASHVILLE — James “Mac” McBride, 89, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Funeral was Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Union Hill Baptist Church, Nashville. Visitation was Thursday noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home.

TARBORO — Addie Bea Andrews, 80, died on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Saturday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.