...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
NASHVILLE — James “Mac” McBride, 89, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Funeral was Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Union Hill Baptist Church, Nashville. Visitation was Thursday noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home.
TARBORO — Addie Bea Andrews, 80, died on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Saturday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
ROBERSONVILLE — Tyrone Harrell, 62, died on Monday, March 27, 2023. Funeral Sunday at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Viewing Saturday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.