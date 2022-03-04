TARBORO — Arnita McKenzie, 51, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Friday 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
TARBORO — Rosa Spencer Battle, 57, died on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Memorial service Sunday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Cleatrice White, 59, died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Visitation Sunday 3-5 p.m. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Chapel, Fountain. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
TARBORO — Julia Carr, 90, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing Friday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
TARBORO — Timothy Arnold, 48, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing Saturday 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
ROCKY MOUNT — Mary Louise Manley Duggins, 64, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
BATTLEBORO — Sandra D. Archer, 61, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at East End Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Thomas Earl Hill, 65, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Funeral Friday, March 4, 2022, at noon, at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Frederick A. Ellis Jr., 24, died on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Funeral Saturday, March 5, 2022, at noon, at New Morning Star Church of Christ. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.