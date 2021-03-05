NASHVILLE — Henry Battle Jr., 88, died on Monday, March 1, 2021. Funeral Friday at noon, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Viewing one hour before service at funeral home.
MACCLESFIELD — Reginald “Reggie” Medford, 71, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., at Lakeside Mausoleum at Edgecombe Memorial Park. Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ROCKY MOUNT — Sheila “Bonnie” Sharpe Petteway, 59, died on Monday, March 1, 2021. Funeral Sunday at noon, at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Genotre Penny-Boone, 84, died on Monday, March 1, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 3 p.m., at chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 7-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
ELM CITY — Jerry Wayne Walston, 80, died on Monday, March 1, 2021. Private funeral service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Gethsemane Independent Baptist Church. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ENFIELD — James Ernest Arnold Sr., 65, died on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Weeping Mary Baptist Church, Tarboro. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ENFIELD — William Nicholson, 71, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at noon, at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.