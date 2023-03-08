...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
NASHVILLE — Rossie Pittman, 60, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Jacqueline G. Sessoms, 72, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Funeral Thursday at noon, at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation Thursday 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Charlotte Rose (Price) Woolard, 74, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Pineview Cemetery, Rocky Mount. Visitation noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Refuge Church, Sharpsburg. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
PINETOPS — Billy Lynn “Bill” Manning, 66, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Funeral Friday at 3 p.m., at The Word of Life International Church, Tarboro. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville.