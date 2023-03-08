NASHVILLE — Rossie Pittman, 60, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Funeral Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.

ROCKY MOUNT — Jacqueline G. Sessoms, 72, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Funeral Thursday at noon, at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation Thursday 11 a.m. to noon at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.