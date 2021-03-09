ROCKY MOUNT — Bertha “Bert” Barnes, 90, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Funeral Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — James Earl Wilkes, 83, died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Graveside service Wednesday at 2 p.m., at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hemby-Willoughby Funeral Home, Fountain. Masks and social distancing required.
SPRING HOPE — Johnny Richard Kennedy Sr., 80, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Graveside service Wednesday at 11 a.m., at Oakdale Cemetery, Spring Hope. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.