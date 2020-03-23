Lord Macaulay wrote, “Finesse is the best adaptation of means to circumstances.” You could be forgiven for thinking that he was penning a bridge book, except that he died in 1859, some 40 years before the game was devised.
In today’s deal, South has to be adaptable. West leads the spade queen against three no-trump. How should South plan the play? Also, if some misbidding left South dangling in five diamonds, would that change his line?
In three no-trump, South has seven top tricks: two spades, two hearts, one diamond and two clubs. The other two winners must come from the diamond suit. If the diamonds are breaking 3-2, all plays work. But what if they are 4-1?
If West has king-fourth, declarer will fail. If East has king-fourth, South will be safe by finessing. However, if declarer takes a first-round finesse and loses to a singleton king, he will perish. South should first cash the diamond ace. If only low cards appear, he crosses to dummy with a club or a heart and plays a diamond toward his honors. Here he makes an overtrick, but he is home even if East has king-fourth of diamonds.
In five diamonds, South should anticipate a loser in each rounded suit. True, if he finds a 3-3 split, he can avoid one loser, but that is against the odds. If South does have two rounded-suit losers, he cannot afford a diamond loser. He must hope that East has king-doubleton or king-third. Declarer wins trick one on the board and takes a diamond finesse. Assuming it wins, he returns to dummy and leads another trump, planning to finesse again.