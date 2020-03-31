March 31 community

Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the response and continuing community activities that are not affected.
Special Olympics
In response to the cancellation of all in-person events and programming through May 31, Special Olympics North Carolina is providing online resources to help athletes continue working on their fitness, nutrition and health at home. The Fit 5 Guide is based on three simple goals of exercising five days a week, eating five fruits and vegetables per day and drinking five water bottles daily. Additional resources include health trackers, tips for managing stress and virtual classes. Visit the recourse page (https://sonc.net/protected-preparing-and-responding-to-covid-19/) and click the Fitness & Nutrition Bar for the Fit 5 Guide.
GREAT Buses changes
The GREAT Bus system has modified transit operations. Routes 1, 2, and 3 will suspend service until further notice. Routes 4, 5 and 6 will operate with both time and route alterations. Hours of service are now 6:25 a.m.5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday service is 9:25 a.m. to 4 p.m. The buses in operation will continue to be cleaned/sterilized twice daily.
Route 4 will continue to provide access to the government operations buildings but will no longer provide service along First, Fifth and Brownlea Drive. Route 4 will continue to serve the VA Clinic.
Route 5 will continue to provide access to various supermarkets while primarily operating along 10th Street. This route will not travel south of Moseley Drive.
Route 6 will continue to provide access to the medical facilities and supermarkets. This route will not travel south of Mall Drive/Memorial Drive intersection.
All access onto or off of the city buses will be from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only. The Transit system will also convert to a fare free operation during this service change.
GUC changes
Greenville Utilities has opened drive through lanes for customers at the main office at 401 S. Greene St. Together with the office at 509 S.E. Greenville Blvd., GUC now has seven windows open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Lobbies at both offices remain closed. Customers also may use drop boxes at both locations or conduct business over the phone or at guc.com. Customers experiencing hardships are urged to call 752-7166. Drive-through hours may change based on usage.
Disconnections due to nonpayment are suspended. Individual payment plans will be worked out. Customers who have received past due notices and cannot pay their bills should call 252-752-7166 and speak with a customer service representative.
Customers also can start, stop and transfer service using guc.com and can chat online with a customer service representative during regular business hours. Most in-home services have been suspended. For essential in-home services, employees will wear protective gear. The visits will all be scheduled ahead of time.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way’s statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.