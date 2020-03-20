NASHVILLE — Myron Vann, 80, died on Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Gleno Horne, 79, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Rocky Mount Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Billy James Hunter, 92, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Wheeler and Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
ROCKY MOUNT — Edna Jenkins, 65, died on March 13, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ROCKY MOUNT — Sophronia “Pete” Parker, 81, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Graveside service Friday at 1 p.m., at Northeastern Cemetery. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Moses “Pete” Graham Jr., 89, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Graveside service Friday at noon, at Gardens of Gethsemane. Arrangements by Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.