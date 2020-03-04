ROCKY MOUNT — Mary Lee Alston, 76, died on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Memorial Service Wednesday at noon, at Word Tabernacle Church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
