MOREHEAD CITY — The leaderboard remained unchanged last Friday for the fifth day of the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
There were 27 total releases and no blue marlin brought to the weigh station as 139 of the competition’s 266 boats ventured offshore.
There are 162 boats qualified to fish their fourth and fifth and final day last Sunday. Lines go in the water at 8 a.m. and come out at 2 p.m. Lines that are hooked up at 2 can fight the fish until it is boated or lost.
Mercenaria still leads the pack with a 572.6-blue marlin it brought to the scale on Monday. That catch has the boat in line to win $3.48 million in total prizes if it lasts the day.
Wall Hanger is in second place with a 556.4-pounder, and High Yield is in third with a 536.8-pound fish.
Offshore, Safari released two blue marlins and a sailfish to take over first place in the Level VIII release division with 2,250 total release points over the week. Irene leads the Level IX non-sonar release division with 1,200 points.
Anglers combined to release 14 blue marlins, five white marlins and eight sailfish. The new total for the week, 204, is a new tournament record, breaking the 180-release watermark set in 2020.
Job Site brought in a sizable 32.2-pound dolphin on Friday, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the 54.1-pounder Carolina Time brought in on Thursday. Carolina Time is in line to win the Level VII winner take all dolphin division prize of $527,000 for the catch.
Big wahoo have been a theme this week, continued on Friday with a 50.2-pounder on April Mae. Speculator holds the lead on the week with a 104.7-pound fish, and Lady Dianne ranks second with a 54.8-pounder.
The tournament will celebrate with an end-of-week event at Big Rock Landing tonight, followed by the awards ceremony at the same site on Sunday.
Record 215 boats show for ladies’ tournament
The weather cleared for the Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament on Saturday as a record 215 boats signed up for the ladies-only competition.
That turnout easily exceeded the previous benchmark of 167 boats in 2019
The 25th annual tournament held its captains’ meeting and Best Dressed Contest at Big Rock Landing on Friday. Teams dressed up in a variety of themed outfits, some with aquatic angles and other mimicking popular TV shows like Yellowstone or movies like Top Gun.
The teams took turns posing for a panel of judges, hoping for a win in a variety of categories.
By the next morning, the tournament’s record field of boats had put a $318,750 purse up for grabs.
The competition was forced to switch to a two-day format when inclement weather was forecast for the weekend. On Saturday, 208 of the 215 boats registered chose to fish. The remaining seven boats will fish on Sunday.
The prize money breakdown for the tournament is listed as such: first-place prize for Level I release division is $40,475, second place is $24,225 and third place is $16,150. If the winner is also registered for the Level III winner take all billfish release division, that boat can win a potential $108,800 in prizes.
First-place prizes for largest dolphin, wahoo and tuna are $16,148. Second-place prizes for all three divisions are $10,766.
The Level II winner take all dolphin category is worth $88,825 in prize money. T
hat, plus the largest dolphin prize, is worth $104,973 in prizes.