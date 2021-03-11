Duplin County Register of Deeds Marie Savage has released the following marriages for the month of February.
William David Johnson and Kimberly Darlene Price, both of Warsaw.
Darion Jacob Veasey and Rachel Christine Bennage, both of Jacksonville.
Nahin Antonio Orellana Mata and Marlen Jackelin Reyes Ortiz, both of Magnolia.
Jimmy Faison Williford adn Lauren Bryan Raynor, both of Beulaville.
Blaze Mikhail Tanner and Alyssa Hope Rackley, both of Beulaville.
Robert Evernard Caldwell, Turkey, and Crystal Louisa Brinson, Warsaw.
Miranda Allyn Pearson Pahl, and Corinna Lael Rogers, both of Sneads Ferry.
Franklyn Richard Ishmael Best and Naeema Eureece Sandy, both of Maryland.
Clyde Jordan Jr., Teachey, and Debra Ann Nixon, Durham.
Kabaka Tafari Wilson Ben-Yisrael and Christiana Danielle Dixon, both of Pikeville.
George Jumawid Carbonera Jr. and Junarie Cinco Bregente, Both of Ohio.
Kaleb Ranier Tate, Jacksonville, and Sarah Jessica Brewer, Tennessee.
Bo Christian Baker and Kelly Dakota Branton, both of Wilmington.
Benjamin Todd Grady, Beulaville, and Dominique Lynae Guinasso, Richlands.
Woodrow Bernard Pridgen III, Kenansville, and Shaniqua Michelle Taylor, Jacksonville.
Jospeh Alan Farell and Erica Nicole Fleck, both of Beulaville.
John Robert Leonard, Mount Olive, and Gloria Tressia Skinner, Warsaw.
Meagan Dawn Thomas Westbrook and Antonio Patrick Palang, both of Richlands.
Mohammed Saeed Alshair, Texas, and Zahra Benzina Karim, Sanford.
Devon Nicholas Johnson Short and Kanishia Lashae Walker, both of Jacksonville.
Timothy Plummer, Wallace, and Nadeen Mousa Helou, Wilmington.
Cairra Marie Brown and Roberto Carlos Alfaro Morales, both of Jacksonville.