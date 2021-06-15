Gavel

The following citizens of Martin County have been summoned for jury duty beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 21.

For further information, call the jury clerk at 252-809-5100.

A:

Allah, Velia Salisbury

Andrews, Mary A.

Ange, Tanya Davenport

Anthony, Charles Alston

Armstrong, Lendora C.

B:

Barnes, Kameshia Monique

Bell, Montina Louise

Bissell, Roy William

Boone, Janet Kim

Brooks, Felicia Yvonne

Brown, Dorothy Donell

Brown, Jalyn Dinese

Brown, Kelvin

Brownfield, Ronald G.

Bullock, Monica

Burns, Lakendra Sherrod

C:

Cabarrus, Joycelyn Biggs

Carmon, Deborah Ann

Carraway, Angela Tanner

Chesson, Bridgette Nicole

Clemmons, David

Council, Kaneisha Patrice

Cratt, Tammy J.

Cullipher, David Winston

Curtis, Kay Brown

D:

Daniel, Elizabeth Annette

Deoca, Thomas Joseph

Durham, Shameca Renee

E:

Edwards, Danielle Annette

Edwards, Kathryn Leigh

Everett, Naja Brenae

F:

Falvo, William Justin

Finnegan, Diane McCulley

Frank, Linda Bond

Freeman, Elijah T.

G:

Glover, Jahmiya Ke'Shannon

Gooding-Bailey, Shireen Nakesha

Grant, Samantha Kierstin

Graves, Thomas Curtis

Greene, Janice Malone

Griffin, John Patrick

H:

Hall, Bethany Karin

Harper, Richard Nathan

Harris, Jeffrey Lee

Harrison, Caroline Elizabeth

Hatchel, Billy Joe

Hernandez, Juan Carlos

Higgs, Kathleen

Highsmith, Clarence E., Jr.

Hoggard, Eva Michelle

Holcomb, Robert G.

Holley, Porche Tylise

Holliday, Camden Ray

Hopkins, Darrell Lanston, Jr.

Hudson, Cornell

Hughes, Katherine Holliday

Hurdle, Gregory Rayn

Hutchinson, Lisa Marie Wobbleton

Hyman, Gloria

Hyman, Leshay Devoire

J:

Jackson, Dorothy Rogerson

James, Larry Earl

James, Theresa Ann

K:

Kearney, Henry A.

Kennedy, James Ryan

Knight, Larry Darnell

L:

Latham, Destiny Sharmaine

Lawrence, Joseph Lindell

Lilley, Norma Jean

Little, Willie James

Long, Clara M.

Lyerla, Alyssa Kristine

Lytle, Christy Ange

Lytle, Helen Walley

M:

Manning, Anthony Tyrone

Manning, Daylin Virginia

Manning, Korrie Heather

Mason, Pamela Bryant

Mason, Vernon Leon

McCombs, Misti Hardison

Mills, Katherine Mary Holtz

Modlin, Logan Alexis

Moore, Darnell

Moore, David Lee

N:

Negri, Brandon Michael

Nicholson, Mary Hudson

O:

Ore, Darnell

Outlaw, Donnie Ray

P:

Parker, Linda Patricia

Parrett, Shirley Marie

Patterson, Makita Shante

Patterson, Shawn Michael

Person, Cedric Sentel

Pierce, David Clinton, Jr.

Pierce, Thomas Christopher

Pittman, Michelle A.

Powell, Ann J.

Price, Glenda Wood

Price, Jerry Lee

Price, Shelia Brinson

R:

Rascoe, Monkel

Raynor, Spencer Ray

Roberson, Donald Palva

Roberson, Dwayne Mance

Rodgers, Cindy Devone

Rodgers, Joseph Shannon

Rodgers, Kim Sykes

Rogers, Jimmy Ray

Rogers, Mary M.

Roper, Richard Adolphus, Jr.

Rouse, Maudie R.

S:

Shepherd, Pearl Ada

Silverthorne, James H.

Sloan, Patricia Stalls

Smallwood, Deshaun Montray

Smith, Doris Jean

Smith, Tyletha Lacoya

Smithwick, Maurice Bernard

Speller, Connie Andrews

Spruill, Carol

Stalls, Lynne Equils

Stalls, Sarah Hodges

Swearingen, Dara Furlough

T:

Taylor, Ginger Kay

Taylor, Michael Gilbert

Thomas, Deonte' Lamont

Thurman, Chelsea Nicole

Todd, Danny Wilson

Toler, Bradley Brame

Torres, Luis Manuel, III

W:

Ward, Elizabeth H.

Webb, Brittany Danielle

Whitehurst, Eric Chesley

Wilkins, Prentise Javaughn

Williams, Michele

Williams, Rosie Wynn

Willoughby, Richard Lee, II

Wilson, Jesse Jerome

Wishop, Stanford Jerome

Y:

Young, Kristine Medora

