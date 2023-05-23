The State of North Carolina has money. In 2022, North Carolina had over $6 billion in unappropriated funds. This year, North Carolina is expected to have at least $3 billion more than budgeted in revenue.

This is a significant surplus. And yet, the Senate’s budget released yesterday based solely on input from the Senate Republican Supermajority only gives teachers an average raise of 4.5%, over TWO years. But, for many teachers, it is much less than 4.5%. North Carolina already ranks 36th in the nation in average teacher pay — nearly $12,000 below the national average. And while neighboring states are passing their largest teacher raises in history, the Senate’s proposed “raise” will not even keep up with inflation. While educators struggle to pay their bills amid rising costs, North Carolina lawmakers are effectively turning their backs on them. Teachers will continue to leave the profession to teach in other states or work in other fields. Vacancy rates will continue to rise, and our students will shoulder the impact of the state’s unwillingness to invest in them.