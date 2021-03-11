St. John’s Masonic Lodge #13 on Kenansville had a very charitable year in 2020. Thanks to the diligence, hard work, and benevolence of Lodge Brethren, the Lodge contributed $700 each to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, the Masonic Eastern Star Foundation, and the North Carolina Masonic Foundation. Additionally, the Lodge donated $200 each to local organizations including Helping Hands Ministry, Duplin County Outreach Ministries, the Eastern Baptist Association, as well as Scout Troops in Faison, Kenansville, and Warsaw.
Here, St. John’s Lodge #13’s Worshipful Master, Raymond Turner, presents a check for $200 to Faison Scout Troop 48’s Senior Patrol Leader, Benjamin Bullard. Also present (L-R) are Troop 48 members: Eagle Scout Cage Bullard, Assistant Scoutmaster George Carr, Sam Carr, Scoutmaster Brian Bullard, Louis Carr, and Eagle Scout Wagner Lainez.