A fire overnight at a large home shopping network distribution center in Edgecombe County destroyed the main section of the facility but all employees are safe and accounted for, officials said.
Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans gave an update Saturday morning about the massive fire at the QVC facility off U.S. 64 between Rocky Mount and Tarboro.
The facility employs hundreds from multiple counties and is typically busy with holiday shopping distributions this time of year.
"Obviously (there was) significant loss, but we are very hopeful it's not a total loss and that they will be able to rebuild," Evans said.
The state Fire Marshals Office and State Bureau of Investigation were on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire. Evans reported officials were aware of no injuries and all employees had been accounted for.
He said the facility opened in 2000 and has been expanded since and is among the county's largest employers. It generally employs 1,200 people, more during busy times, he said.
There is no word on how the fire started.
Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Farris was on his third run providing food to the first responders at the scene of the fire.
Farris, who is an early riser, said that at approximately 5:30 a.m. he found out about the fire and that he was in shock and disbelief.
"The early pictures that I saw, which I'm sure you did, just looked like you were looking into the gates of hell with the flames," Farris said.
"It's just devastating for the QVC team members in our community," Farris said. "It's by far one of the most tragic things we've dealt with in recent times, but we'll get through it. We're a resilient community."
Farris was allowed to enter the QVC property via his vehicle to deliver food — and he drove within 50 yards of the damaged structure.
"Sickening, sickening," Farris said of the scene close up.
Farris also used the word "heartbreaking" to describe what he saw.
At the same time, Farris made clear he is grateful there is at least at this point no loss of life.
And Farris said, "Our sincere prayers and thoughts are with the families of the team members of QVC," he said.
He said he has been delivering food for Boddie-Noell, which is a Rocky Mount-based Hardee's franchisee, and Chick-fil-A, and he said there has been an amazing outpouring of support from the community.
He also expressed the Chamber's appreciation to the first responders, not only in the Twin Counties but probably within a 75-mile radius of the fire scene.
And he said residents wanting to contribute and help can reach out to the Chamber.
"And also there will be others," he said. "And we're going to start working on that over the weekend and by Monday hopefully have a comprehensive plan that will help the team members out here at QVC."