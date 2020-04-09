MAURY — A staff member of Maury Correctional Institution has self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 after he was exposed to a family member who tested positive.
The staff member has been off the job since March 26 after a test swab was taken and sent to a lab for processing.
The facility received confirmation on March 30.
“The Division of Prisons is following CDC and State Health Department guidelines in conducting contact tracing and notification procedures, as well as isolation and cleaning protocols. While asymptomatic, the employee is believed to have had only very limited, brief interactions with the offender population,” said John Bull, Communications Officer/Adult Correction North Carolina Department of Public Safety, in a press release April 1.
To help ensure the safety of inmates and staff, the Department of Public Safety has implemented new measures including the limitation of staff gatherings to 10 or less people. Social distancing is also a requirement.
Medical screenings are also being conducted for all staff entering a prison. Screenings will include temperature checks by a no-touch thermometer.
Persons found to have a temperature of 100 degrees, symptoms or respiratory illness, or to have been exposed in the past 14 days to anyone suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19 is prevented from entering the facility.
Prisons statewide have also suspended their work release programs as of March 24 in an effort to limit the offenders public exposure to COVID-19 and to reduce the risks of spreading the disease inside the prisons.
Offenders have also been provided with two bars of soap instead of one in an effort to encourage hand washing. Ample supplies of disinfectant and hand lotion has also been distributed.
Visitation of offenders was also suspended as of March 16 with the exception of legal and pastoral visits. Legal and pastoral visitors are screened prior to being granted entrance into the building.
The suspension will be reviewed every 30 days.