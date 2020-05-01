BYH to the folks not wearing masks. Why don’t the grocery stores and other retailers still open designate the last business hour of the day for the non-mask wearers? That way no one is offended and the store shuts down and cleans for the next day. You still have your freedom to not wear a mask, and I still have my freedom to not be around you!
BOH. I know that people who agree with the president concerning coronavirus don’t see the need to wear masks, wash their hands or social distance. But I know they’re safe because I’m sure they take a swig of bleach or Lysol every morning to protect themselves and others. They’re smart!
BYH to parents who are allowing their teenagers go socialize with friends. You are setting a poor example by overruling the stay-at-home mandate. This will come back and bite you when you tell your teens they cannot do something in the future and they think they are above your rules.
Bless your heart Democrats who want the federal government to handle every aspect of your daily life. If you would elect capable people to your state and local offices, you could handle your daily business without the help of Uncle Sugar.
BYH to Gov. Cooper and the impossible choices he and his staff have had to make. One group thinks you plan to open too early, another group says you are too late. If both are annoyed, it means your timing is just right. Keep on keepin’ on, Governor.
BYH to the governors who have cautiously begun to open up their states. Only wished Gov. Cooper would take notice.
Bless the heart of the contributor who believes that he or she is protected from the coronavirus by Norton Antivirus. All that I can say is: I hope Donald Trump doesn’t read The Daily Reflector.
ECU will be petitioning the legislature for more money to operate the college. Hopefully that $13 million transfer to cover athletic department losses will be forgotten by those doling out the money.
From the drunken driving photos in the DR of folks charged with DWI, it appears that the virus is not keeping them home. Must want to share their drunkenness with the rest of us. I would love for the state to have the most draconian laws against drunken driving. We could lead the nation in cracking down hard. But the alcohol lobby is too strong. Ugggh!
Bless our hearts, this administration and the right wing media that propels them are just a non-stop hurricane of misinformation and disinformation.
Bless your heart to the main stream media. It is good that you have a staff of people who each know how to do the president’s job.
