ROCKY MOUNT — Rose Ann Holloman, 63, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Memorial service Saturday at 1 p.m., at the home of the family. Visitation immediately following the service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ROCKY MOUNT — John Thomas Drake, 54, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Arrangements by H. D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Patsy “Patty” Ricks, 65, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Viewing 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
BATTLEBORO — Fannie Mae Lynch-Jones, 74, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 2:15 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.