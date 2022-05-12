BYH fast-food businesses. I try to support you during difficult times but I am so tired of getting shafted when I get home and open up the box or bag. Today, no biscuit and mustard sauce instead of BBQ sauce. There are more important issues in the world than your lack of quality customer service, so I hate to complain, but at least try to get it right. No biscuit makes me question whether you even care!
BYH to those who are complaining about the gas prices finally going up a few pennies per gallon. If you wish to really save on gas here are two top things to do: properly inflate your tires and drive no faster than 55 mph. Both will save you bucks!
BYH. Whoever is building at Red Banks and Arlington obviously does not know how to direct their contractor. There was no reason to cut down all the trees on this lot. Some of the trees on the perimeter could have been left and maybe a few in islands in the parking lot. Some contractors are lazy, unthinking and don’t want to be bothered with working around trees.
BYH, I’m with you! I want an impartial judge that rules according to the Constitution and the law; one that is not an activist and does not create law from the bench. Therefore, I want conservative judges.
Bless your heart to Amanda at CVS Pharmacy located on East Fire Tower. I picked up a prescription and had my infant grandson with me. He was asleep and she was so kind to get the formula he needed while I was at the drive-through window. She is an asset to your pharmacy staff. I cannot thank her enough.
BOH! Sandy Roberson is throwing a lot of stones. Personally, I’d rather have someone who will fight for me rather than someone who sits around and watches!
When was the last time a developer wasn’t allowed to do exactly what they wanted by the current City Council and administration in Greenville?
BYH. The area north of the river has been losing population for over 20 years. Now they are fighting a new crypto facility. It’s a lose-lose situation working with that crowd. They desperately need growth but want to cherry-pick it. They are the ones who are making poor decisions, not the City Council. Investors will not want the hassle of dealing with them for any new projects if they continue that behavior.
BYH, you don’t have a soul, you are a soul. You have a body temporarily.
Thanks, Anita’s for a fun-filled Cinco de Mayo block party. Something for everyone and great food!
BOH. Everyone is short-staffed; so be nice to those who show up. Thanking them for their service is the right thing to do.
BMH. I’m young at heart and old everywhere else!
