HOLLISTER — Fred Artis Hedgepeth, 70, died on May 8, 2021. Graveside services Saturday at 2 p.m., at Tilman Lynch Cemetery. Viewing Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home, Louisburg.
