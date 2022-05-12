May 12 Deaths May 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKY MOUNT — Folies Ramona Williams, 60, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Nashville. Viewing Friday 4-6 p.m. at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baptist Church Mount Vernon Rocky Mount Nashville Viewing Funeral Hunter-odom Funeral Service Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector