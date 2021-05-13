TARBORO — Lisa Megan Lawrence, 60, died on Friday, May 7, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing one hour prior to services, at the chapel. Masks required and social distancing observed.
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. — Melvin Chance, 74, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel, Tarboro. Viewing one hour prior to service, at the chapel. Masks required and social distancing observed.
TARBORO — Juanita Shaw Jones, 68, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Holy Temple United Holiness Church. Viewing Saturdy, 5-7 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.