ROANOKE RAPIDS — Lewis Conyers, 64, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
THOMASVILLE — Tywarren Damon Bandy, 46, died on Monday, May 10, 2021. Service will be private. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.
ENFIELD — Freddie “Leon” Johnson, 57, died on Monday, May 10, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
WHITAKERS — Montgomery “Gomery” Lyons Jr., 78, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 11 a.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
LUCAMA — Richard Allen Banks Jr., 70, died on Friday, May 7, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mincey Chapel OFWB Church, Kenley. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.