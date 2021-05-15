I am going to schedule an appointment to have my hearing tested. With all the noise of these street racers running around the town and the police turning a deaf ear to the noise, I have to do something to protect my hearing. I will be wearing safe clothing in case one of these crazy drivers lose control of that fast, loud car they drive and lose control of the car
To the two folks complaining about President Joe Biden on Wednesday. I would simply respond by saying that no matter what Biden does or does not do, he’s light years better than Mar-a-Lardo, who history will remember as the most corrupt, dishonest and totally incompetent president this country has ever had! Good riddance to the Insurrectionist in Chief! May he reap what he has sown. Those who don’t believe need to listen to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney or GOP Rep. Adam Kinsinger. They speak the truth.
BYH, considering the election, I refer you to what Mark Twain said: "No amount of evidence can persuade an idiot."
BYH, democracy is two lions and a sheep deciding what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed sheep.
BYH, in Germany Hitler, led a failed coup, which was treated leniently and they moved on. Ten years later he was the dictator and the world suffered for it. Trump led a failed coup on Jan. 6, but we must not treat it leniently or move on or, mark my words, the world will suffer again. This sycophantic, spineless GOP would eradicate our American experiment to gain control again, but we must not let them.
BYH America. When did this country start honoring criminals? Drug dealers and drug users become heroes.
Bless our hearts. Just figured out why coyotes and illegal immigrants are not stopped at our border. They are potential voters!
Curses to the GOP, who have become the permanent insurrection party. Make no mistake, if they ever came into full power again of all three branches, our democracy would be over; they are already showing that they don't believe in democracy.
Seems that the problem with hunger is not addressing the cause. If you cannot feed, clothe and shelter your child (children), you have no right to bring them into this world. It's your responsibility, not the government, not your church, not your community. Address the problem with prevention. Stop hunger, use birth control. Maybe free birth control products should be added to those free meals!
Bless the hearts of our nation's leaders. Illegal immigrants coming through as fast as they can. Now Russia hacks our fuel supply. Great job Joe.
Been some stuff on the news about school districts dropping advanced math classes because advanced math is somehow racist? I got to admit I am having a hard time with this. So if a student has the exceptional talent to be good in math then the school will not acknowledge his or her talent? Will that whole STEM thing go away? The only time math worked well for me was marrying a rich girl.
BHH, Trump lost the election. Even his appointed judges agreed. It's way, way past time for him and all his Trumpsters to accept this. The ex-president is sick mentally and it's not funny. We need to put all his bull behind us now!
The way forward for ECU's financial problems is to accept all 22,000 freshman applicants. Think of all the extra student athletic fees that would generate? $16-$17 million or so? And think of the tuition and other fees? ECU will be rollin' in cash. Send them all a welcome letter and a bus ticket to Greenville. Remember that old country song, "All the girls get pretty at closing time."
I read that the birth rate is down. Isn't that a good thing? I thought Bill Gates and the other shot callers said we already have too many folks polluting the earth. The rate would drop even further if the government did not offer incentives for single mothers to have children. We probably don't even need any births since we have so many illegal immigrants flowing over the border.
The problem with all these restaurants is not a lack employees. The crux of the matter is that we as Americans are just too sorry to cook at home. My dear old mom was a horrible cook but she had a meal on the table three times a day. I still miss her canned salmon patties that were burnt to a crisp. Today they call it "blackened." Back then it was burned slam up!
Bless my heart: Man, I just love seeing the GOP implode, as they form the classic circular firing squad, hoisting themselves of Trump's petard. I'm running out of popcorn.
What is Biden doing about computer chip manufacturing? Counting on Asia? Taxing the only company in U.S. manufacturing chips?
Biden is weak and our enemies know it. Rocket man is launching missiles again. Russia is massing troops on the border, the mullas in Iran have their armed speedboats trying to harass our warships in the gulf, in spite of his appeasement talk, and China recently acted very rude, pushy and nasty at a trade talk meeting.
BYH, what world do you Trump supporters live in? You have become the party of sedition and insurrection, fascism and authoritarianism. Somewhere down the line the Republican party has discarded the concept of democracy, opting for voter suppression because you know you can never win an election fairly. Now we see where the phrase, enemies, foreign and domestic comes from, they are truly the enemies of democracy.
BOH, when an ideology quickly sweeps across the nation, infiltrating our workplaces, schools and new sources, beware. There is a concerted effort, usually through big money, to force us to think and live a different way. Companies, local governments and even your workplace will sell their souls to conform. Had your diversity training yet?
No bless your heart to state legislators who object to mandatory vaccines on the grounds that the state cannot tell them what to do with their bodies. So why the double standard by attempting to outlaw abortions? Isn't the state trying to mandate what we can do with our bodies with abortions?
