CHARLOTTE — Sandra Gale Bynum, 64, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Greater New Testament Church, Sharpsburg. Viewing 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ENFIELD — Teddy Joyner, 50, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m., at Rest Haven Memorial Garden. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
PRINCEVILLE — Sylvester Staton, 64, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Graveside services Saturday at noon, at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing Saturday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc., Tarboro.