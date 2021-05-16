ROCKY MOUNT — John “Jeffrey” Ferrell, 60, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Graveside services Monday at 1 p.m., at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
