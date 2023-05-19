May 19 Deaths May 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RALEIGH — Lawrence W.S. Auld, 89, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2023. Memorial service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel.TARBORO — Keith (Big KeeKee) Boddie, 35, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing today from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2023 Medical Directory 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Poll Do you support action by the N.C. General Assembly to ban access to abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy? You voted: Completely Mostly Mostly not Not at all No opinion/other Vote View Results Back