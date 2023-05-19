RALEIGH — Lawrence W.S. Auld, 89, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2023. Memorial service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel.

TARBORO — Keith (Big KeeKee) Boddie, 35, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing today from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.