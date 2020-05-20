ROCKY MOUNT — Mary Archer, 65, died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Funeral Wednesday at noon, at H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Robert Raymond O’Neil, 72, died on Friday, May 15, 2020. Private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
ROCKY MOUNT — Ronnie Pride died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.