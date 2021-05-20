PINETOPS — Augusta “Mutt” Wiggins Jr., 80, died on Monday, May 17, 2021. Graveside service Friday at 1 p.m., at Carver Park Cemetery. Viewing Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.
DURHAM — Ricky Pittman, 59, died on Friday, May 17, 2021. Private funeral Saturday at 2:30 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Viewing 1-2 p.m., before services at the mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.
PRINCEVILLE — Dorthea Shaw, 68, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Graveside service Saturday at noon, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, 5-7 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.