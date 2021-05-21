ROCKY MOUNT — Hubert C. Hart, 75, died on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Memorial service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
WILLIAMSTON — Carolyn Lynch Harris, 59, died on Friday, May 14, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Ivory Hill Baptist Church, Enfield. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
TARBORO — Lillie Gray Anderson Whitfield, 69, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Private funeral Monday at 2 p.m., at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Association Church. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.
ROCKY MOUNT — Paul Mitchell Sr., 70, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Celebration of life Sunday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
ENFIELD — Charlie L. Solomon, 69, died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Viewing one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — James Henry Knight, 82, died on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Funeral Monday at noon, at Rocky Mount Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.