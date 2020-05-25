The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed April 30-May 6 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
African Hair Stylish Inc., agent Abdou Ndiaye, 1403 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
Alligood Shops LLC, agent Barbara Alligood, 7535 Broad Creek Road, Washington.
Always Simply Unique LLC, agent Stephanie Joy Velazquez, 1239 N.C. Highway 123 South, Hookerton.
BKB Rentals LLC, agent Harry L. Bynum, 216 Stonybrook Road, Rocky Mount.
Brooks Walston Construction LLC, agent Valerie Walston, 5516 Oak Level Road, Rocky Mount.
Cakeology Bakeshop LLC, agent Letitia M. Isler, 1320-06 Thomas Langston Road, Winterville.
CGSE Aviation Inc., agent John W. Werner, 2408 Charles Blvd. Ste. 1, Greenville.
Chimo & Sons Construction LLC, agent Adriana Urias Rivera, 1024 Ellery Drive, Greenville.
CLB Scrubs, agent Chrishauna Barnes, 4111A N.E. College St., Ayden.
Corey Logistics LLC, agent Lee Taylor Corey, 2902 Essex St., Tarboro.
D May Trucking LLC, Vonzetta Maria May, 2655 Westminster Drive, Winterville.
DannyPTrucking LLC, agent Danielle Palmer, 1088 Allen Road Apt. 1E, Greenville.
Dunbar Sand Company LLC, agent Bryan T. Mayo, 601 St. Andrew St., Tarboro.
Grace and Mercy Home Care Inc., agent Gwendolyn Gilliam, 115 E. Main St. Ste. 18, Williamston.
Graystone Logistics Inc., agent Ronald G. Ferrell, 193 S. Graystone Lane, Macclesfield.
Holistic Hearts Healing Center LLC, agent Rhoshanda Vines-Howell, 308 Guiness Drive, Winterville.
Howards Home Improvements/Rentals LLC, agent Stacey Batts, 205 Lake Shore Drive, Rocky Mount.
J McRae Ministry Church Inc., nonprofit, agent Johnnie McRae Jr., 721 Eagles Terrace, Rocky Mount.
Leadership Eastern North Carolina LLC, agent Mark Fitgerald Dunn, 1983 Cherry Stone Lane, Greenville.
Manning Distributors LLC, agent Catherine W. Manning, 1315 Tyner Road, Williamston.
Matteo Home Improvements LLC, agent Bryan Alvarez-Molina, 317 Jimmy Lane, Washington.
McCabe’s Costumes LLC, agent Anne Dorsey, 1364 Huckleberry Lane, Winterville.
McCray Burgundy Property Investors LLC, agent Robin Howell, 142 S. Jewel Drive, Tarboro.
Michael’s Angels Home of Healing LLC, agent Shanell Knight, 23 Steven Drive, Rocky Mount.
Mount Olive Packing Inc., agent Calvin Edwards, 210 W. Greene St., Snow Hill.
Myrick’s Transportation LLC, agent Shaquanna Shanta Myrick, 19070 N.C. 903, Robersonville.
Nail Max & Spa Alex Inc., agent Ngoc Thuy T. Nguyen, 1961 Sapphire Road, Rocky Mount.
Nina’s Nails LLC, agent Nhat Pham, 443 Glacier Place, Winterville.
Roff LLC, agent Jeffrey Mosley, 1702-D Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
Sandrella Records LLC, agent Darius Shackleford, 687 Moore Rouse Road, Snow Hill.
The Greenway Service LLC, agent Leonard Johnson II, 3400 Flora Drive, Winterville.
The LTD Group LLC, agent Tyler Charles Lockhart, 559 Brookfield Drive, Winterville.
TW Dickinson LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 2217 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville.
UBU Works LLC, agent Jennettia Whitaker, 1045 Hardy Road, Greenville.
UnderDogg Transport LLC, agent Travis Harris, 403 S. Main St., Roxobel.
USADC LLC, agent Subrata John Guha M.D., 813 W. Second St., Washington.
Williams & Company LLC, agent Shammond D. Williams, 1013 Brownlea Drive #B, Greenville.
Yours & Ours Family Catering LLC, agent Shawanda W. Smith, 414 Olive Branch Blvd., Grifton.