Many community events are canceled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus. Please email cancellations to community@reflector.com along with any outreach related to the virus and activities that are not affected.
VA Town Hall
The Department of Veteran Affairs will host tele-town hall for veterans in North Carolina at 4 p.m. on today. Dr. Paul Lawrence, under secretary for benefits will discuss the VA’s continued service during the coronavirus outbreak. He also will inform veterans of new and existing benefits, such as the Blue Water Navy program, and efforts to combat veteran suicide. Veterans will be able to ask Lawrence questions. North Carolina native VA Secretary Robert Wilkie also will join the call. Participate simply by dialing 844-227-7557
Sorority scholarships
The Greenville alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to eligible Pitt County Schools graduating high school seniors. The deadline for submitting applications is Saturday. The application is on the chapter’s website, greenvillencalumnae.com.
Foundation scholarships
The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc. Board of Directors is accepting applications for scholarships through Sunday. Application forms are available at nrcsfoundation.org or hard copies will be made available by contacting Hilda Smith at hsmith@suddenlink.net. All qualified students from the Farmville area are eligible to submit applications, and if selected will be awarded up to $1,000. Contact Smith at hsmith@suddenlink.net or by phone at 917-1209 with questions. Please forward all applications and supporting documentation to: NRCS Foundation Inc.. P.O. Box 27 Farmville, NC 27828 Attention: Hilda Smith.
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, all branch libraries, and the Bookmobile remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. Curbside pickup has resumed at the main library, 530 Evans St., as well as Carver, East and Winterville branches. Visit catalog.sheppardlibrary.org to reserve material. There is a limit of five items per library card. Pickups will be available from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patrons will receive an email or phone call to let them know when their items are ready. During this time, library items also may be returned in book drops. No overdue fines are being charged during closure.
Farmville Library
Farmville Public Library is offering curbside pickup Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Books, DVDs, audiobooks and periodicals can be reserved by phone, email or on the library’s website. A library account is available to anyone who lives, works, goes to school or owns property in Pitt County. For more information, call Farmville Public Library at 753-3355 or visit the library’s website farmvillelibrary.org.
Sunday in the Park
The set up may change and the dates are delayed, but the 47-year tradition of Sunday in the Park is slated to return this summer, the City of Greenville announced. The fabulous Monitors plan to kick off the season on July 12. A sponsorship by First Bank is helping make the event possible. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Ron Harris at 329-4698. The remaining schedule will be announced soon. Plans are subject to change.
Photography contest
The River Park North Photography Contest is accepting entries through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Visit greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/river-park-north/photography-contest for more information and to submit entries. No prizes will be awarded this year. Photos will be judged and winners will receive certificates. Winners will be published in The Daily Reflector.