So, North Carolina moved to Phase 2 of opening up on May 22 at 5 p.m. In the next 24 hours we had 1,107 new cases that represent people being infected the prior 5-14 days. Anyone else besides me see a problem with those two facts colliding?
BYH, Ashley and Adam Smith. You only got 150 “patriots” to protest in Raleigh. Better coordination with Dan Forest will help next time. If he goes all in, you might get 200.
BYH to Gov. Roy Cooper, aka next one-term governor. Hopefully, he will be joining an exclusive club with other prior governors like Bev Purdue and Pat McCrory. Keep America Great!
Bless your heart to Pitt County nursing home staffs. Only three cases in the entire county (two staff, one patient in Ayden) so far. You must be doing something right. The numbers in some other counties and across the nation are terrible.
BYH, the truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose, it will defend itself.
BYH. The GOP convention would bring a ton of money to North Carolina, but Cooper is doing his best to send the convention to another state. AOC kept Amazon out of New York and now Cooper is trying to best her level of stupidity with his actions in this matter.
BYH Gov. Cooper. Buck up and tweet President Trump: So!
BYH to the ignorant. There is nothing quite like a deadly virus to let you know just how many are out there. Over the Memorial Day weekend, crowds gathered as thick as fleas on a dog’s back. Please don’t be surprised when the second wave of COVID-19 sweeps over us like a tsunami.
Bless your heart, Republican National Convention. I wouldn’t blame the RNC for moving to a more open state like Georgia or Florida. The “safer-at-home” order is not about safety. It is about our governor trying to take control of our lives and freedom. Vote him out.
Bless his heart, Trump wants an excuse to move the convention to one of his own hotels. Ka-ching!
If you get hit by a car, you expect to go to the hospital. What if there aren’t any beds? That’s why you wear a mask. Why is that so hard to understand?
BYH, here is my COVID-19 poem: He didn’t want to wear a mask without a mandatory order, till he realized without it, he’d look like a Trump supporter.
Bless your hearts to the banks. There must be money to be made by keeping people away. I believe that banks are certainly more essential than bars, tanning salons and tattoo parlors.
Thank you to the trumpet players. Hearing Taps on Memorial Day was beautiful, and what a way to honor our fallen. Thank you. I am in the Black Jack area and it was flawless and a beautiful tribute.
