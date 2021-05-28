ROCKY MOUNT — Steve Anthony “Money Man” Macklin, 58, died on Monday, May 24, 2021. Memorial Saturday at 11 a.m., at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Jacquail Robbins, 23, died on Friday, March 21, 2021. Celebration of life Saturday at 2 p.m., at Greater New Testament Holy Church, Sharpsburg. Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by S. Jones Funerals, Enfield.
TARBORO — Barbara Ann Dancy, 61, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Graveside service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Walk-thru visitation 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations, Enfield.