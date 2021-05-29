PINETOPS — Linda Knight Johnson, 66, died on Monday, May 24, 2021. Private funeral services Wednesday at noon, at Dilda’s Chapel FW Baptist Church. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Tarboro. Masks required and social distancing observed.
