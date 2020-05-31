BATTLEBORO — Lubertha Marie Jones Kelly, 79, died on Monday, May 25, 2020. Funeral Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
ROCKY MOUNT — Edward Jackson Bowden, 81, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside service Monday at noon, at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
ENFIELD — Avis Justine Brinkley, 68, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Graveside service Tuesday at 1 p.m., at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Viewing Monday 3-7 p.m. at S. Jones Funerals and Cremations.
ROCKY MOUNT — Pamela Cooper Roberson, 60, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graveside service Monday at 11:30 a.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Monday 10-11 a.m. at H.D. Pope Funeral Home.