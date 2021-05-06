Bless his heart, in the Army my dad survived mustard gas and pepper spray, now he is a seasoned veteran.
Bless his heart. Number of days Biden has been in office: 100 plus. Days of playing golf wasting millions of taxpayer dollars: zero. Joe’s stats: No insults, no racist rhetoric, no whining, no complaining, no bragging, no blaming, no hate speech, no crazy tweets.
BYH, 11 people were hanging on a rope under a helicopter, 10 men and a woman, but the rope wasn’t strong enough, one had to let go to save them all. The woman said she would voluntarily let go, because, as a woman, she was used to giving up everything for her family, and for men in general, and used to always making sacrifices with little in return. Then the men started clapping. True story.
Glad the teachers are getting a bonus, well deserved. Sure hope those hard-working Pitt County public health folk get some bonuses too — god knows they deserve it after this past year.
No BYH if you claim a dog as an emotional support animal in order to circumvent apartment rules on size or to avoid paying the pet deposit fee. You are harming those who have actually been prescribed by a medical doctor a registered support animal and actually need one for day-to-day activities. My apartment complex off East Arlington Boulevard has rules on pets allowed; several residents are abusing them, plus city leash laws.
BYH Pitt County for throwing a $1,000 bonus to each of 3,000 school employees for rewarding the staff for working during this time. As if the COVID relief payments last year of $1,200 each then again this year of $600 plus $1,400 each wasn’t enough. Not to mention teaching behind a computer all day. Government sure has a way of spending money when not having to worry about making a profit.
Such horrible news about Bill and Melinda Gates divorcing. I understand the breakup comes about over the banning of menthol cigarettes.
Bless their heart, it happens every time. I just don’t get it. Regardless of which company I call, without exception, their menu options have recently changed.
Eliminating the ownership of private property will be one way to achieve President Biden’s plan for equality for all. No person should own private property. Once property is in the public domain it can be allocated equally according to need by a fair and balanced federal government. No family should have more than the next. Time to face the fact that President Biden will bring equality to all.
BYH. I keep hearing about police reform. What about criminal reform.
BYH, prioritize life over concrete.
