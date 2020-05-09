BYH anyone who wants a test can get a test, fast, easy, free, no wait, no trip to a medical facility. Just find someone who is wealthy and sneeze into their face. They have immediate access to the tests, so they will immediately be tested and if they test negative, they and you are OK, but if they test positive then they will be treated and be OK but you are probably toast.
BYH, it's interesting how quickly "pro-life" people shed that label when they want to get a haircut.
If reincarnation was something real, BYH to me, for if I could come back it would be as a white man. Why? Because they kill without consequences; Donald Trump lies, cheats and steals without consequences; plus Sen. Burr's insider trading without consequences. The white man hits just keep coming. Now Michael Flynn and Roger Stone will get away with lying to the FBI, but let a black man do it.
The picture of Mr. Trump and three nurses standing shoulder to shoulder and without masks shocked me! While the official word from the Nurses Association was they were all COVID19 negative, a huge opportunity was missed. How can we expect the American public to practice social distancing and wear masks if leaders from this valued profession cannot to the same! Shame.
Now that we know the truth, and Gen. Flynn has been released, I think it is time to put Gen. Flynn in charge of the FBI and clean house. Wouldn't that be justice? Bless Their Hearts.
President Trump looking for a scape goat? The president's biggest problem is that YOU believe NBC, CBS and ABC reporters when they change their view when the wind blows.
I'm waiting for President Trump to exclaim "what a beautiful Blue sky" and see how many different colors the media says that the sky really is, Bless Their Hearts.
BYH to the Trump Administration for shelving a report by the CDC that contains advice on reopening. I can't imagine why we would want to have the advice of medical professionals on handing the COVID-19 situation so it doesn't get worse. Clearly politicians know better. SMH!
BTH of President Trump. He wants us to risk infection and death to "open up" the economy (and enhance his chances of re-election) but went "lava level mad" when a staff member tested positive. He wants us to die for the economy, but not him. What a courageous leader we have.
Need some help here. Cannot seem to get the true figures about the deficit in the ECU Athletic Department. It is almost like those in the Ivy Tower do not want us to know the amount. Wonder why that is? I think taxpayer funding requires letting the lowly taxpayer know what is going on. Or is it as Jack said, "You can't handle the truth!"
BYH, the day Trump was elected I figured he was a man who would use a nuke in order to create enough world chaos to disrupt the next election. Now I see with this pandemic that he won't need to. No wonder he seems to want the virus to spread, he could use that to prevent us from voting, and also no wonder he is against mail-in ballots, like he himself used in the past.
Bless our heart, this president is busy destroying every democratic norm we have depended on since George Washington, with the help of those who empower him. Silence is complicity. Complacency is compliance. Don't be part of the problem, it is time to speak up before it is too late, your country needs you right now.
BYH to all of us if Nancy Pelosi loses Roy Cooper's phone number. If she does, North Carolina will be shut down indefinitely.
Every day I see or hear about celebrities and public figures initiating or supporting various charities aiding those adversely affected by the Covid 19 crises. I haven't heard this related to Donald Trump or his administration. All you get from him is bragging about what a great job he's doing or complaining about how badly he's being treated. War time president: what a joke!
BYH Pitt County government for not allowing workers to work from home. Forcing them to risk their lives while ECU and City of Greenville won't risk their employees lives. Don't ever say that your employees are your greatest asset ever again.
BYH What's wrong with this picture? Even before COVID-19 we had empty offices and struggling small businesses. It's worse now. But Mayor Connelly and the City Council just gave $5 million of our tax dollars to bring in new business. How about doing what councils did 7-10 years ago that works: helping local small business, and without hiring more city staff. It worked with the Scullery and Gold Post. City leaders, make sense or resign.
Another BYH poem: Roses are red, and violets are blue, I'll wear a mask and so should you!
If you have been married for 25 years or more then you already know about social distancing. My wife and I have been avoiding each other like the plague for many years. It is quite nice once you get the hang of it. Personal invective can travel 6 feet with no problem at all.
