May 9 Deaths May 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKY MOUNT — Donald Lee Sherrick, 70, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Funeral today at 3 p.m., at Elmwood Cemetery, Enfield. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Latest eEditionThe Daily Reflector Get The App! Reflector Special Editions APG Eastern NC Progress Edition - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Poll Do you support action by the N.C. General Assembly to ban access to abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy? You voted: Completely Mostly Mostly not Not at all No opinion/other Vote View Results Back