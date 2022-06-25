This fall, MCC will offer four afternoon and evening classes needed for a Refrigeration Certificate. This training is one of MCC’s 45 programs that qualify for Career in a Year tuition funds. Cameron Stevens and Colby Spencer are students in the class of 2022. Stevens is a current HVACR student at MCC. Spencer was hired by Brady Services team in Greenville before graduating from MCC’s HVACR program in May.
In response to local businesses’ dire need of employees with basic skills, Martin Community College (MCC) has organized 45 of its programs into credential-producing, short-term segments of classes that qualify for “Career in a Year” funding.
MCC is utilizing several financial resources (Longleaf Commitment, GEER, Pell Grants, HEERF, SECU scholarships and MCC Foundation scholarships) to provide tuition funds for students eager to start in-demand careers in one year or less.
Guy Leggett, MCC’s Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR) Instructor took this concept a step further by scheduling all his Refrigeration Certificate classes in the afternoon and evening hours.
According to Leggett, “Many of my students have jobs that keep them from attending morning classes. I adjusted the schedule so working students could attend later in the day and earn a certificate in one semester.”
Leggett adds, “Another great thing about ‘Career in a Year’ is students can save hundreds of dollars on tuition and fees and generally find employment as soon as they complete the program.
“Starting salaries in this field range from $26K for Residential Installers to $44K for Install/Service Technicians,” he continued. “Maintenance Supervisors average around $65K. And, if students want to further their career, they can return and earn additional certificates. The credentials are stackable.”
MCC’s “Career in a Year” Curriculum Certificates are available in the following programs: Accounting and Finance, HVACR, Applied Engineering Technology, Automotive, Business Administration Management/Supervision, Manicuring/Nail Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, Early Childhood Education, Electrical Systems Technology, Entrepreneurship, Equine, Information Systems Technology, Medical Assisting, Medical Office Administration, Orthopedic Technology, Public Safety Administration and Welding.
MCC’s “Career in a Year” Continuing Education programs are as follows: BLET (Basic Law Enforcement Training, EMT-Basic, EMT-Advanced, Paramedic, Nurse Aide I, Nurse Aide II, Phlebotomy, Pharmacy Technician, Apprentice Line Technician Academy, and Firefighter Academy.
MCC’s fall semester starts Aug. 18. To apply and complete the paperwork for the “Career in a Year” funding, contact admissions@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0268.