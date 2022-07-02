Martin Community College (MCC) has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the Spring Semester.
For the President’s List, a student must have achieved a 4.0 GPA for the semester, with a minimum of 12 credit hours. Dean’s List students must have achieved at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester, with a minimum of 12 credit hours.
President’s List: Brandon Arrants, Caitlyn Askew, Courtney Brown, Nikki Bullock, Taylor Bullock, Lyntinka Cherry, Ethan Godard, Rebekah Goodwin, Lindsay Goupil, Clifton Hodges, Jarrett Hoggard, Santina Hutchens, Ladajah Joyner, Shelby Keel, Amber Lamb, Sarah Lilley, Amanda Livingston, Catherine Phillips, Adam Sawyer, Amare Smith, Christopher Sulc, Lyndsey Taylor, Nicole Vargas-Gomez, Lauren Washington and Caroline Wynn.
Dean’s List: Phyllis Barber, Kayla Bell, Lara Berry, Brandon Berry, Emily Bryant, James Coltrain, Kyle Cullipher, Isaiah Dawson-Vinson, Dylan Douglas, Dion Etheridge, Katelyn Gurganus, Kemiayah Hayes, Jessica Haywood, Jaylin Heckstall, Seth Henning, Jala Hill, Caleb Holliday, Kelsey Huffman, Jaylan Johnson, Jabriya Lassiter, Donna Long-Hill, Emoni McFadden, Miranda Meldick, Jessie Mobley, Zamarreyah Robinson, Onquoda Rodgers, Octavius Shelley, Jaliyah Sims, Jared Speight, Keyron Spellman, Mackensi Swain, Jaden Taylor, Hannah Thompson, Christy Tomidajewicz, Megan Turner, Peyton Ward, Ta’nyah Williams, Dasya Wilson and Jacob Wynn.
For more information, contact MCC Director of PR and Institutional Advancement Judy Jennette at 252-789-0310.